Story from Shopping
ASOS’ Black Friday Sale Is Offering Up To 70% Off — These Are Our Top Picks

Vivien Lee
Last Updated 20 November 2023, 17:41
Photo: Courtesy of Asos.
Plenty of our most-loved fashion retailers are keeping the knock-out clothing deals coming during the Black Friday sale extravaganza — offering savings on everything from classic gold jewellery to activewear. But if you wondered, does ASOS have a Black Friday sale? Well, it sure does, and its Black Friday deals might be the crown jewel of them all. ASOS is offering up to 70% off almost everything — one of its biggest sales ever. 
Where to begin and what to get? The cosy loungewear you need for your upcoming spa trip? ASOS has it. Party attire and sleek work 'fits are included, too. Don't even get us started on all the puffer jackets and wool coats — there are too many, and we want them all. Don't worry, we understand the conundrum when almost 5,000 discounted items are presented in front of you. So to ease you into the wave of deals, we've listed some of our top picks below. The sale is already a frenzy, with items selling out fast, so don't dawdle and get to it.
Up to 70% off loungewear, pyjamas & slippers at ASOS for Black Friday 2023

You can never have too much loungewear. You're in good hands whether you opt for classic, Christmas-ready plaid or mix-and-match separates. ASOS' slipper selection is great too, including brands like Rocket Dog and Skechers, though it doesn't (yet) include the biggest discounts — watch this space though, that might change as we head into Black Friday weekend.
Tommy Hilfiger
Original Flannel Night Shirt In Red Check
£59.50£85.00
ASOS
loungeable
Fleece Star Print Lounge Set In Pink
£25.00£32.00
ASOS
M Lounge
Wide Leg Knitted Trousers Co-ord
£15.00£36.00
ASOS
Rocket Dog
Abel Francoise Mules In Brown
£33.25£35.00
ASOS
Skechers
Keepsakes Ice Angel Mule In Black
£41.80£44.00
ASOS
Rocket Dog
Abel Shepps In Taupe
£33.25£35.00
ASOS

Up to 70% off party wear at ASOS for Black Friday 2023

Simmi Plus
Embellished One Shoulder Midi Dress With T...
£18.00£50.00
ASOS
Time to throw open your closet and revamp all your holiday 'fits. This is the year you're going to dazzle everyone in shimmering sequins or luxe velvet, courtesy of ASOS.
ASOS DESIGN Petite
Velvet One Shoulder Draped Midi Pencil Dress
£21.00£52.00
ASOS
ASOS DESIGN Petite
Sequin Cowl Neck Flare Leg Jumpsuit In Black
£28.00£62.00
ASOS

Up to 70% off work outfits at ASOS for Black Friday 2023

ASOS DESIGN
Belted Suit Blazer In Olive
£24.50£60.00
ASOS
ASOS DESIGN
Straight Ankle Suit Trouser In Olive
£15.00£36.00
ASOS
Upgrade your usual nine-to-five attire with suit sets in vibrant brights and eye-catching patterns.
Noisy May Curve
Oversized Blazer Co-ord In Tan Pinstripe
£25.00£54.00
ASOS
Noisy May Curve
Straight Trousers Co-ord In Tan Pinstripe
£17.50£38.00
ASOS

Up to 70% off winter coats & jackets at ASOS for Black Friday 2023

Brave Soul
Boucle Formal Belted Coat In Navy
£55.00£96.00
ASOS
Who's ready for snow, rain, wind and a mixture of all three? We are, thanks to all the splendid outerwear in ASOS' Black Friday sale.
Monki
Boxy Padded Jacket In Off White
£34.00£40.00
ASOS
Girlfriend Material Curve
Wavy Checkerboard Print Short Coat In Peac...
£40.50£99.00
ASOS

Up to 70% off winter boots at ASOS for Black Friday 2023

Rocket Dog
Stanley Long Boot In Brown
£56.00£80.00
ASOS
Dive into boot season with all the chunky Chelsea boots, '70s style knee-high boots, and sleek blocked heels that ASOS offers.
ASOS DESIGN
Rani Chunky Mid-heeled Boots With Chain In...
£25.00£45.00
ASOS
ASOS DESIGN
Restore Leather Mid-heel Boots In Tan Patent
£27.50£66.00
ASOS

