Worried your endless phone-gazing is making you stressed, sad or mentally slower? Well, guess what, there’s an app for that. The latest downloads promise to do everything from improve your memory’s performance to teach you how to manage difficult emotions. A quick 10 minutes on HeadSpace isn’t enough any more; now it’s all about apps that help give you control and keep you in good mental health. So, next time you’re pulled up for always being distracted by your smartphone, just tell them it’s actually making you smarter. Here are some of the best apps on the market.
Mind
"You're Just Kooky": Why Women With Autism Aren't Taken...
"You're just a shy girl" was one of many things Dr Sarah Bargiela heard from autistic women who weren't diagnosed until later in life. "You're too poor at