Hanging up after saying goodbye to Kyle, I feel disappointed not to have had some life-changing vision while in his sought-after cyber presence (a four-year waiting list for a call, no less). But as I think about our conversation in the days that follow, I realise that my preconceptions were self-limiting. Being spiritual, it turns out, need not involve literal winged deities. It is about getting in touch both with ourselves and the common ground we share. It is about finding the space in our manic everyday lives to breathe, to be thankful, to remind ourselves of who we are once the masks we all wear are stripped away. However much else we choose to believe, we can all take something from the core of Kyle’s practice.