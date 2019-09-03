The genre-crossing artist said her inspiration for the musically charged collaboration was wanting women to be themselves unapologetically. "For me, a champ is someone who dares to be herself, who supports other women and stands up for what she loves," she explained. "This project is not about throwing classic songs away, it’s about questioning the norm and not being afraid to claim your space. I hope to encourage women to embrace all their dimensions, be who they are and look however they want."