& Other Stories' latest collaboration will go perfectly with your autumn playlist. Today, the brand announced it will be adding yet another innovative collection to its repertoire by pairing up with Swedish actress and musician, Sandra Andreis. Fusing her love of music and fashion, Andreis and the Scandi stalwart have created a 14-piece capsule collection to be released alongside five revamped interpretations of iconic songs including "The Lady Is A Champ", a modern take on the classic 1937 show tune.
The genre-crossing artist said her inspiration for the musically charged collaboration was wanting women to be themselves unapologetically. "For me, a champ is someone who dares to be herself, who supports other women and stands up for what she loves," she explained. "This project is not about throwing classic songs away, it’s about questioning the norm and not being afraid to claim your space. I hope to encourage women to embrace all their dimensions, be who they are and look however they want."
& Other Stories is known for releasing collabs that regularly send us into a shopping frenzy. Last year we were treated to playful floral prints splashed across deep-V dresses and matching co-ords courtesy of its House of Hackney partnership, while back in 2016 its Wool and The Gang offering made a lasting impression, stuffed with thick knits, plush accessories and personalised knitting kits.
Our favourite pieces from the latest collection include work-appropriate statement suits, romantic dresses in a plethora of vintage-inspired prints and loafers that'll work as well in the boardroom as they will at Sunday lunch. We'll be taking our styling cues from the lookbook and updating oversized blazers with cinched waist belts, coupling tiered hem dresses with tailored trousers and pairing gothic florals with knee-length go-go-style boots. Race you to the checkout.
Shop & Other Stories and Sandra Andreis capsule collection from 5th September.
