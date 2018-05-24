The Latest & Other Stories Collab Has You Sorted For Wedding Outfits This Year

The high street is rife with collaborations each spring but there's one we always especially look forward to; the & Other Stories’ ‘co-lab’. In the past, the high street brand has joined forces with Sonic Youth musician Kim Gordon to create printed tees and sweatshirts, with Rodarte on a capsule collection of piped shirts and flippy skirts, and with Toms on beach-ready sandals and swimwear. “These design collaborations complement our own collection,” they say, ”and connect our customers with designers from around the world.”
Today, our high street hero released it's latest collection with luxury British interiors and lifestyle brand House of Hackney. If you’re unfamiliar with the maximalist design house, one flick through its Instagram feed and you’ll know what to expect from the co-lab. XXL palm trees paired with ‘70s zebra print line the walls of the locations they’ve designed, while baroque florals and centrepiece lamps make their way from their site straight to our Pinterest boards.
Good news for our wardrobes then, as the line incorporates ready-to-wear pieces alongside accessories and shoes “that encourage a style filled with playfulness and extravagance.” Take the wildflower deep-V dress in Damas print for instance - it is 14% linen and 86% Tencel, and retails at £69, meaning our spring-to-summer look is sure to be heavily littered with botanical prints and bold shades.
Photographed in founders Frieda and Javvy’s home in Hackney, where their brand was born, small glimpses of the line can be found in the sketches and fabric swatches seen. “House of Hackney transcends trends and plays in a quirky world of their own,” says Anna Nyrén, Head of Co-labs at & Other Stories. “We had a lot of fun co-creating a collection that invites women to play more and mix and match fearlessly without any restrictions.”
The brand has said that the co-lab had been a long time coming. “& Other Stories has admired House of Hackney’s work for a long time and dreamt about bringing their print bonanza into their own world. For the SS18 season that dream came true and resulted in a co-lab collection celebrating the beauty of nature’s prints mixed with a dose of British psychedelia.”
