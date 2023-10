I am very proud to be Caribbean with its rich cultures, languages, traditions and incredible food, especially in recent years as I watched Barbados achieve its status as the world's newest republic in 2021 , removing the monarchy as the head of state and severing its ties with Britain in a bid to forge its own identity. Nonetheless, like many descendants of enslaved peoples, there’s a deep desire to connect with the life and countries my ancestors were forced to leave behind. When I got my results back, the DNA test revealed I mainly have West African heritage. Though I wasn’t surprised that I am primarily made up of Nigerian, Benin, Ghanaian, and Mali ancestry (enslaved African people in Barbados had been taken from Sierra Leone, Guinea, Ghana, the Ivory Coast, Nigeria, and Cameroon) I had an emotional reaction to seeing the missing pieces of my cultural identity in black and white. Ancestry also revealed I had significant Irish, English, Scottish and European DNA and I found extensive family trees with generations of white relatives. Given both Barbados and Antigua were first colonised by the British in the 1600s (later receiving independence in the ‘60s and ‘80s, respectively), I wasn’t too surprised by this development, however, I still needed time to digest this as a fact of my identity.