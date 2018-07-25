You Need To See This Truly Alternative Wedding Collection (& Awesome Playlist)

Far from giving up on her goddess-worshipping ways, and pagan, Christian and other religious and spiritual design iconography, Dilara has doubled down on her inclusive vision of identity, love and the joy of symbolic ritual. Ahead of showing her next seasonal collection in September, Dilara has created a truly inclusive capsule collection of alternative wedding looks – a mix of gowns and tailoring to suit every gender presentation – that has seriously improved our opinion of the (often conservative) institution of marriage.