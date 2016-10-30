Alicia Vikander's Lara Croft Is An East Londoner

When Alicia Vikander was cast as Lara Croft in April, Tomb Raider fans were rightly excited. After all, like Angelina Jolie before her, Vikander is an Oscar-winning actress who can play tough, vulnerable and pretty much anything in between.
Now the Gothenburg-born actress has spoken encouragingly about her take on the iconic video game character . Angelina Jolie's Croft lived in a lavish Home Counties mansion, but Vikander's is going to be an edgier city-dweller. "It’s [about] a girl living in east London," she told The Sunday Times, before explaining that the film is "the story of her becoming who we know her as."
Vikander also reassured fans that her Lara Croft won't be an old-fashioned, two-dimensional screen heroine, telling The Sunday Times: “I’ve read a lot of scripts, and ideas of women in these big films just make me fucking — excuse my language — snore and go, ‘Come on, aren’t we past this?’ This actually has relationships and stories."
She also confirmed that the movie will pass the Bechdel test, whereby two female characters are shown having a conversation about something other than a man. "It actually passes the test," the actress said excitedly.
The new Tomb Raider movie hits cinemas in March 2018 - and after hearing what Vikander has to say about her new Lara Croft, we say bring it on.
