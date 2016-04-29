Angelina Jolie, plait swinging, face glistening in the sun, gun in hand, silver wetsuit. The year? 2001. The film? Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, of course!
The 1996 video game was cemented as a cult classic when Angelina brought it to the silver screen and most of the globe's population simultaneously swooned. Big, unexpected news this afternoon, then, that Swedish actress Alicia Vikander - who's hot off the back of swiping the best supporting actress Oscar - will be filling Angelina's combat boots to star as the latest Lara Croft. Despite rumours that Daisy Ridley from Star Wars was in the running, it's been officially announced that Vikander will star in the movie ,to be directed by Roar Uthaug (The Wave), that will explore Lara Croft's origin story.
Vikander, who starred in the critically acclaimed British sci-fi thriller Ex Machina last year, has just wrapped filming the latest Bourne adventure with Matt Damon. The actress has gained a name for playing grittier, more testing roles, so here's hoping this Lara Croft has some Vikander-oomph.
