"The best piece of skincare advice — honestly — that I’ve ever been given is to keep shady people away from you," said Alicia. In other words, keep stressful encounters to a minimum, otherwise they'll only take their toll. "I think that we know the people that are for us and not for us," added Alicia. "The minute people start to show you that they’re not for you, just move out of that stratosphere. It changes everything: it changes your spirit, it changes your face and it changes your skin, because that energy affects us. Life taught me that and, to me, that’s the best skincare advice."