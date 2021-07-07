Alicia Keys' clear complexion is enviable to say the least. She has sported the natural look since ditching makeup in 2016 and whether pictured on the red carpet or out and about running errands, her skin always boasts a radiant glow.
It makes sense, then, that Alicia's debut skincare range — Keys Soulcare — has been met with so much hype since it landed in the UK at Harrods and Cult Beauty earlier this year. Our R29 Road Test (which you can catch on Instagram highlights) will prove that we're already big fans of the fuss-free Golden Cleanser, £20, and the moisturising Skin Transformation Cream, £30. Now, there are three brand-new body care products to stockpile ahead of summer.
To celebrate the additions, Alicia joined the digital launch of her hotly anticipated body care range, where she let R29 in on the skincare secret she swears by — and it just so happens to be both an excellent beauty tip and a great mantra we can all benefit from.
"The best piece of skincare advice — honestly — that I’ve ever been given is to keep shady people away from you," said Alicia. In other words, keep stressful encounters to a minimum, otherwise they'll only take their toll. "I think that we know the people that are for us and not for us," added Alicia. "The minute people start to show you that they’re not for you, just move out of that stratosphere. It changes everything: it changes your spirit, it changes your face and it changes your skin, because that energy affects us. Life taught me that and, to me, that’s the best skincare advice."
With stress and anxiety often the causes of skin gripes like acne, which may result in skin staining and scarring, Alicia has a great point. The queen of minding her own business isn't afraid to cut people off, either. "Why do we spend so much time with people that bring us a bunch of negativity?" she asked. "We’re so excusing of it, but we excuse people bringing us what we don’t deserve. Only accept what you deserve." Talking of mantras, each Keys Soulcare product is emblazoned with a positive affirmation which promotes self-care and self-love, such as "my body is a vessel for love, light and strength" and "I love myself as I am".
Another easy skincare tip Alicia recommends is drinking plenty of water and staying hydrated. She mentioned that she has struggled with her skin in the past, especially when she was younger and just starting out in the music industry. Judging by her luminous complexion now, though, she's totally nailed her routine.
At the online event, Alicia also told Women's Health that she loves three skincare ingredients in particular. Firstly, turmeric, which has antioxidant properties, helping to fend off pollution and dull skin. You can find the ingredient in the Golden Cleanser, alongside soothing chamomile. Secondly, manuka honey, which is an antibacterial ingredient in many skincare products, used in food recipes and adored in DIY face masks. Lastly, lactic acid, a very gentle AHA (alpha hydroxy acid) used as an exfoliating ingredient, which is found in the Keys Soulcare Be Luminous Exfoliator, £22. If you're using any kind of exfoliator (especially one that contains acids), be sure to wear a high factor, broad spectrum sunscreen during the day to protect your skin from UV rays.
So what should you try first from Keys Soulcare? Be sure to stock up on the new body cream (arguably the most nourishing, skin-smoothing body product out there right now) plus the Reviving Aura Mist, £22, which we've no doubt Alicia likes to incorporate into her relaxing daily meditation sessions.
Clear skin — and minds — all round.
