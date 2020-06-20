Alexandra Burke Reveals She Was Told To Bleach Her Skin After Winning The X Factor

View this post on Instagram

I felt it was time to speak up... This is a scary moment for me. I didn’t always want to speak up.. but it is the right thing to do. So, here’s my truth, the positive and the emotional. 🤍 Side note: When I talk about ‘not seeing colour’ I’m not referring to the idea of being blind to skin colour, I’m talking about the notion within the music industry and institutionally that whiter is better. Why does an industry that should be focused on vocal ability spend so much time dictating an artists worth on their colour?