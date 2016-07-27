Ready to get out of the city? Sometimes a weekend escape is all you need to find that fresh lease of life. Blow away the cobwebs and all that. There’s really no better place for a little downtime than the British countryside; all that greenery, fresh mountain air, patchwork fields to stroll through, and pubs to while away afternoons in… But we’re not suggesting you leave your luxuries in London and rough it. Nada. You’re an adult now. You don’t need to pile into a tent —worse, an ancient caravan — sleep top and tail with your siblings, and eat sloppy Super Noodles for dinner. You don’t even need to pack the G&T in a can (unless like us, you still kind of love those), because there’s a whole host of country houses that are waiting to water you, feed you, spoil you and pamper you ‘til you’re feeling totally, utterly, completely refreshed. Let us run you through our pick of the best...

