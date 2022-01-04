Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

My parents are immigrants and they always wanted their children to go to college. Ideally, they wanted me to go to a public university in-state for tuition reasons. They didn't put any pressure on us to go to community college first and then transfer because they wanted us to have the college experience. I went to an in-state school for the first two years and then transferred to another in-state school for my last two years where I graduated with a BA. My parents paid for everything — my tuition, my books, my housing, and anything school-related because they wanted me to focus on my studies.