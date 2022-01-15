Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

We didn't talk about money much. I was told from a young age that I needed to work if I wanted to spend money the way I wanted to (on CDs, buying a car, paying for car insurance, etc.), but we never talked about how much these things should cost or how much I should expect to earn. I really wish I'd gotten more financial literacy education either from my parents or from my school. It wasn't until my early 30s that my dad started telling me about our family's financial situation. I learned that we lived beyond our means for a lot of my childhood and almost lost our house at one point. My mom had a steady job as a public school teacher and my dad freelanced so there was usually enough to cover bills, but not always.