But that has never stopped Hayward from realising her own ambitions. “I’m from a really small town, and I wanted to show other girls that they could do the same.” Even when success did find Felicity, the model was still having to work overtime to make ends meet. “I really got thrown in the deep end,” she says of the start of her career. “I was working in a school and I had my hand luggage with me. I was flying to New York later that day and just went straight to the airport and flew and shot for Glamour.”