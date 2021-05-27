A Locals’ Guide To London – According To R29ers

Welcome to London: the place where everyone is trying to carve out a life for themselves, the mecca where you’ll find the vibrant soul of the West End and its theatres, proper energetic British pubs and fish and chips doused in vinegar and ketchup. While traditionally our city has been known for its iconic red buses, Buckingham Palace and historical architecture, it’s time we celebrated the real London as our city opens its gates to the public after that tumultuous year.