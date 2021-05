A Locals’ Guide To London – According To R29ers

As much as I like to get my legs out in a denim skirt and enjoy the sunshine, it can get a bit chilly on the hill so I always opt for a cosy jumper . This one is made of cotton so it's really soft and the pastel tones and pattern are so perfect for spring. The Coach Dinky 18 cross body bag adds the finishing touch to my outfit. The cool spearmint green is my absolute favourite colour so it’s a no-brainer and perfectly fits my essentials for a little mooch around my pick of south London.