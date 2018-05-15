8 Essential Wedding Bits Every Bride Needs

As any bride worth her salt knows, a lot of the planning for the Big Day revolves around making other people happy – from complicated dietary requirements (shout out to your partner's cousin who changes from vegan to gluten-free and back on a monthly basis) to managing seating plans for family members who, despite their advancing years, just can't get along.
So make sure, then, that you save a bit of time to plan the things that make the day special for you. Make sure that, in between forking out for the photographer whose sole credentials are that he's a mate of a mate, and buying dinner for 100 people, you're putting aside enough of the budget to buy the bits and pieces the bride* needs.
Click through to see our pick of the bridal essentials you should probably (read: definitely) treat yourself to.
*That's you, remember?