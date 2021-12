Hair bouncy and fresh, it was off to check in to the Moxy York . Less than 10 minutes’ walk from the iconic Shambles shopping street, there really isn’t a better hotel to stay in if you are visiting York. I am a seasoned Moxy guest and always appreciate how much attention goes into the communal spaces of their hotels. Don’t get me wrong, the rooms are lovely, but seeing as most of the time in your room is spent sleeping, the focus on the hotel bar, games and working areas really stands out. With pool, table football, a cocktail menu to rival the best bars in town and even giant Jenga, you could have a blast of a weekend without leaving the hotel.