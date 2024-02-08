This New Moon In Aquarius Is Anything But Chill

Campos also notes that the influence of Uranus here will have us feeling a little more erratic and unpredictable. "Your intuitive mind is more open to innovative ideas and solutions, and disruptive news or events can lead to breakthroughs and the change you've been avoiding," she says. "This is not the day to assume everything will go according to plan, as Uranus is known for its instability and surprises." Uranus is giving us loud and feral energy here, and it may manifest in the people around us — and yes, even us — to bring those kinds of vibes to light. Be aware of how you're making people feel this week, reader — it may not be your goal to be as disruptive as you're drawn to be.