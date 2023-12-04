Welcome to the first full week of December. As the week begins, we’re 10 days away from the start of Mercury’s retrograde through the signs of Capricorn, and later Sagittarius. We’re therefore at the peak of the pre-shadow period, and we can already sense that communication matters may start to slow down in the coming days. Use Mercury’s presence in the dutiful sign of Capricorn to strategically complete any intellectually-based endeavours so that you don’t fall behind once the retrograde begins. Submit your pitches, follow up with people you’ve been meaning to contact, thoroughly review pending contracts, and complete your writing projects on time.
Venus, the Planet of Love, leaves its home sign of Libra and enters Scorpio on December 4, where it’ll remain until December 29. When Venus is in Scorpio we collectively feel more enigmatic, passionate, magnetic, sensual, and intense. Our sex drive is likely to increase during this transit, and we may also lean toward extremes in our relationship dynamics, making it essential to practice the art of patience when communicating with those we love, or those we once loved.
On Wednesday the 6th, Neptune, the Planet of Fantasy and Illusion, ends its five-month retrograde through Pisces, the sign that it rules. We’ll still experience a post-shadow retrograde period for over a month, but the end of Neptune Retrograde will help us feel more emotionally in tune with ourselves and others, without second-guessing our intuitive instincts. This shift direct may also boost our imaginative abilities, so if you’ve been wanting to create a work of art or release one into the world, now’s the time.
Read your horoscopes for your sun and rising signs for the most in-depth forecast.
Aries Sun & Rising:
Aries, this week you’re focused on glowing up professionally. Mercury’s presence in Capricorn and Venus’ entrance into Scorpio is helping you align your passions with your long-term objectives. This is an ideal time to map out a game plan for what you’d like the first quarter of 2024 to look like for you — think big and do not limit yourself or what you can accomplish, as Jupiter’s presence in Taurus is activating your money sector and encouraging you to take a steady approach to accumulating wealth.
Venus’ transit through Scorpio for most of this month will help you deepen your soul ties with people who understand you without the need for words. When combined with Neptune ending its retrograde in Pisces on December 6, you’ll feel more spiritually guided this week, allowing you to make decisions based on what your intuition is telling you, rather than strictly based on reason or logic. If you feel extremely sexually stimulated under this transit but don’t have a sexual partner with whom to indulge, find a healthy outlet such as working out or creating a work of art.
Taurus Sun & Rising:
Taurus, now that Mercury, the Planet of Communication, is in your fellow Earth sign of Capricorn, you’re dreaming of greener pastures and you’re willing to put in the work to get there. But since Jupiter is still retrograde in your sign until December 30, chances are that you have unfinished business and projects to complete before you can move forward with new endeavours. Use this week’s energy to tie up loose ends and nip procrastination in the bud. You’ll be glad you got your life together ahead of Mercury’s retrograde through Capricorn, which begins December 13.
Romantically, things are looking up for you this week. Venus enters your opposite sign of Scorpio on December 4, and remains there for most of the month. You’ll notice yourself receiving more attention — whether you’re single or coupled — and you’ll find yourself getting lost in daydreams and fantasies of what you’d like to experience emotionally and physically with your ideal partner(s). Neptune’s shift direct in Pisces on December 6 serves as the cherry on top of the pie and helps soften your approach to intimacy, love-making, and divine connection. Ooh la la!
Gemini Sun & Rising:
Gemini, now that the energy from last week’s full moon in your sign has begun to wane, you’re starting to come back down to earth, largely due to Mercury’s presence in Capricorn, activating your sector of depth, intimacy, and merging. You may have a heart-to-heart with someone this week, and it could leave you in tears. There are profound emotions that you’ve kept locked within yourself for years, and the month of December provides you with an ideal opportunity to healthily admit these emotions to yourself and to others.
Venus, the Planet of Love, enters Scorpio this week, activating your sector of health, routine, and wellness for the next four weeks. Under this transit, you’re better able to consistently pinpoint what your body is trying to tell you. If you’ve been overworking yourself at the gym, for example, you may experience bodily aches and pains, asking you to rest and give yourself time to recover. The opposite situation is also true — if you haven’t yet picked up a regular fitness routine, Mars’ presence in Sagittarius combined with Venus in Scorpio may encourage you to avoid lethargic activities and get moving. You’ll have greater success if you find an accountability partner to work out with.
Cancer Sun & Rising:
Cancer, with Mercury in your partnership sector, you’re likely to get caught up in waves of nostalgia this week, due to us being in the pre-shadow period of Mercury Retrograde. But before texting your ex, check in with yourself to see what needs aren’t being met, or what desires you have yet to fulfil. With Venus entering Scorpio this week and stimulating your sector of fate, true love, and creativity, chances are that if you wait things out a bit you may attract a divine connection — or deepen an existing one — that’s more aligned with where you are in this phase of your life. But at the same time, if someone from your past has done the work and evolved, you have the green light to reconnect if your heart tells you to.
Neptune shifts direct in your fellow Water sign of Pisces on December 6, awakening your inner child. You’ll be in the mood to play, dream, fantasise, make love, and create art in the second half of the week, making it challenging for you to focus on more mundane tasks. You may also get bit by the travel bug due to Pisces energy highlighting your sector of long-distance travel and expansion. It may be a good time to plan a trip — but do your best to book your tickets and finalise plans before Mercury Retrograde begins on the 13th.
Leo Sun & Rising:
As the week begins, Leo, you’ll be reflecting on ways you can be of better service to the world. This will be a recurring thought for you in 2024, particularly once Pluto, the Planet of Transformation, enters Aquarius in January for a 20-year stay. Mercury’s presence in Capricorn encourages you to map out practical plans for helping improve society — instead of trying to do it all at once, utilise the mantra think globally, act locally as your guiding point. What actions can you take on a local or community level that can have a ripple effect on the world at large?
Meanwhile, Venus’ presence in Scorpio for the next four weeks has you focused on gaining more clarity, trust, and transparency at home. If you’ve been wanting to get to the root of a long-time family secret, this is the time to do your research and have the clarifying conversations you need, even if they make other people uncomfortable. Neptune’s shift direct in Pisces on December 6 in your sector of depth, intimacy, and merging further encourages you to face your inner wounds and reveal them for the associated parties to reflect on, and help you heal. This isn’t work that you’re meant to do alone, Leo, so embrace the power of vulnerability and community.
Virgo Sun & Rising:
This week, Virgo, you’ll be in the mood to lay low and do your own thing. Your ruler Mercury is in its pre-shadow period before Mercury Retrograde begins on December 13, and this may lead to you overthinking various aspects of your life, especially since Venus spends time in Scorpio for the next four weeks. With your sector of communication lit up by Venus in Scorpio, you’re in the mood to get to the heart of situations in your life, especially the ones that have been unresolved.
On December 6, Neptune, the Planet of Fantasy, ends its five-month retrograde in Pisces, and this signals a positive shift for your intimate relationships. If you’ve experienced a romantic standstill during Neptune Retrograde, you’ll start to feel more optimistic about what’s possible for you. The key is to release the urge to control everything about your love life, and let the Universe pleasantly surprise you through the divine synchronicity that will occur when you open yourself to love and genuinely believe that you deserve it.
Libra Sun & Rising:
Libra, on December 4 your planetary ruler Venus bids adieu to your sign and enters the magnetic and mysterious sign of Scorpio for the next four weeks. This activates your sector of money and self-esteem, making this week an ideal time to review your expenses from 2023 and create a game plan for making wiser and more strategic financial decisions moving forward. Do your best to nip unhealthy money habits in the bud — in order to do so you can tap into Mercury’s presence in Capricorn to heal any money wounds that may derive from your childhood.
Neptune, the Planet of Fantasy, ends its retrograde in Pisces on December 6. This takes place in your sector of health, wellness, and service. If you previously found it hard to stick to a wellness routine, Neptune’s shift direct could make these next seven months of your life more health-conscious. You may watch a film or read a movie that serves as inspiration to take better care of your health and create a lifestyle routine that feels sustainable and fulfilling to you. Have fun in the process!
Scorpio Sun & Rising:
Scorpio season may be behind us, but with Venus, the Planet of Love, entering your sign on December 4 it’ll feel like we’re experiencing the sequel. Venus’ presence in Scorpio until December 29 makes you one of the cosmic favourites. If you felt like your love life was in limbo in previous months, this transit helps pick up the pace as your admirers will reveal themselves to you. It’s up to you to practice discernment though, because your planetary ruler Mars is still in Sagittarius, leading to you getting an increased amount of attention and potentially feeling overwhelmed by it. Focus on quality over quantity.
With Neptune, the Planet of Fantasy, ending its retrograde in your fellow Water sign of Pisces on December 6, you’ll be struck by flashes of creative inspiration during the second half of the week. Your sector of fate, true love, and creativity is activated by Neptune’s shift direct, so if you were feeling blockages in those areas of your life you’ll soon start to see the light at the end of the tunnel. Just keep in mind that Mercury Retrograde begins December 13, so it’s best to focus on tying up loose ends with past creative endeavours rather than leaping into brand new ones.
Sagittarius Sun & Rising:
Sag, these final few weeks of your ruler Jupiter being retrograde in Taurus may feel like a humbling experience, as you’re reminded of the little details of life that add up over time. Make sure you’re not cutting any corners when it comes to your work responsibilities. With Mercury now in Capricorn in your sector of money and self-esteem, you’d benefit from putting your money where your mouth is, rolling up your sleeves, and doing the work with steadiness and consistency. Even though this may seem boring, your determination and self-accountability will pay off tremendously by year’s end.
With Venus entering Scorpio this week, your sector of spirituality, healing, and closure is activated, making you more sensitive and introverted. Mars is still in your sign, encouraging you to put yourself out there and be celebrated, but Venus’ transit through Scorpio could make you feel like a living contradiction — a part of you wants to connect with others and another part of you wants to be left alone. Accept your own paradoxes instead of feeling bad about them; just try to keep others in the loop whenever your mood or feelings seem to abruptly change.
Capricorn Sun & Rising:
Capricorn, Mercury’s presence in your sign helps you remember the intentions you had set for yourself at the beginning of 2023. With us now being a few weeks away from Capricorn Season, you’re reflecting on what you’ve accomplished so far this year and what you have yet to complete. Be kind to yourself during this reflection process, as Mercury in Capricorn tends to amp up your perfectionism and workaholic tendencies. Since Mercury Retrograde will begin in your sign next week, taking the slow and steady approach to fulfilling any pending to-do items is well-advised, or else you’ll burn yourself out this Sag Season.
Socially speaking, Venus’ entrance into Scorpio lights up your sector of friendship and community. You’ll be more focused on intentionally connecting with people who make you feel emotionally at ease during this transit. You’ll also be able to better discern people who just keep you around for clout or convenience. It’s time to set the necessary boundaries with those sorts of individuals while making efforts to consistently be present with people who truly love you for who you are — flaws and all.
Aquarius Sun & Rising:
Aquarius, with Venus, the Planet of Love, entering Scorpio early this week, you’re likely to feel uncomfortable with the more-sensitive energy in the cosmos. Use this as an opportunity to ask yourself why you tend to shy away from openly displaying your emotions. What are you afraid of, exactly? Vulnerability? Rejection? Venus in Scorpio’s energy squares off (creates astrological friction) with your Scorpio nature, and this means you have no choice but to step out of your comfort zone these next four weeks. Interestingly, you’ll feel this energy most potently when it comes to your career, and a romantic entanglement may occur in the workplace (or you may meet or connect with a romantic partner through a work colleague or at a work event).
Neptune Retrograde in Pisces ends December 6, in your sector of money and self-esteem. Pay attention to the messages and symbols you receive in your dreams in the second half of the week. Your subconscious fears, doubts, dreams, or aspirations will reveal themselves, asking to be acknowledged. You may also have telepathic conversations with people around you, which could lead to moments of divine serendipity where everything you’ve been asking for starts to come into your life, as if by magic. The Universe is asking you to trust in the unseen instead of trying to intellectualise every aspect of your life. Can you allow yourself to do so?
Pisces Sun & Rising:
This is a big week for you, Pisces. Neptune, one of your planetary rulers, ends its five-month retrograde in your sign on December 6. And two days prior to that, Venus, the Planet of Love, enters Scorpio for four weeks. Venus in Scorpio activates your sector of long journeys, expansion, and philosophy. You may be in the mood to step out of your day-to-day routine, travel somewhere you’ve never been before, or hang out with a completely new crew of people. This week is the ideal time to put those plans into motion, because starting next week Mercury will be retrograde and could lead to communication breakdowns and travel delays.
Once Neptune is direct in your sign, you’ll see yourself more clearly and forgive yourself (and others) more easily. But be careful Pisces — Neptune’s retrograde highlighted ways in which you can take your kindness to extremes, leading to people either underestimating you or taking you for granted. It’s important for you to make note of the lessons learned during this transit, and to hold yourself accountable for making personal changes so that the lessons (and heartbreaks) don’t keep repeating themselves. You’ll be glad you did.