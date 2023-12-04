Cancer, with Mercury in your partnership sector, you’re likely to get caught up in waves of nostalgia this week, due to us being in the pre-shadow period of Mercury Retrograde. But before texting your ex, check in with yourself to see what needs aren’t being met, or what desires you have yet to fulfil. With Venus entering Scorpio this week and stimulating your sector of fate, true love, and creativity, chances are that if you wait things out a bit you may attract a divine connection — or deepen an existing one — that’s more aligned with where you are in this phase of your life. But at the same time, if someone from your past has done the work and evolved, you have the green light to reconnect if your heart tells you to.