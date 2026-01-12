Your Horoscope This Week: January 11 To 17
Cosmic beings, this second week of 2026 brings a relatively calm astrological atmosphere, especially compared to the intensity of recent weeks, offering space to slow down and reflect. On January 12th, the asteroid Vesta enters Aquarius, shifting our focus toward devotion beyond the self. Vesta, though less commonly discussed, represents what we tend to with quiet consistency, our inner flame and sense of purpose. In Aquarius, that devotion turns toward community, collective progress, and future-minded ideals. It’s a reminder to examine where we are giving our energy and whether those commitments truly align with the world we want to help build.
At the same time, we’re in the final stretch of Venus in Capricorn and the last full week of Capricorn Season. With the sun, Mercury, Venus, and Mars all in Capricorn, the emphasis is on responsibility, long-term planning, and emotional maturity. This is a productive time to get organised financially and to have honest, clarifying conversations in both friendships and romantic relationships. The shadow of this energy, however, can show up as rigidity, emotional guardedness, or being overly hard on yourself. There may also be a temptation to equate security with control or accumulation rather than trust and reciprocity.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
From January 16th through January 18th, we enter the dark-of-the-moon in Capricorn, the reflective days leading up to the Capricorn New Moon on January 19th. Energy can feel lower, emotions more sensitive, and internal pressure around goals or responsibilities may rise. Instead of pushing for answers or outcomes, this is a time to rest, reflect, and release what no longer feels sustainable.
The shift begins on January 17th, when Venus enters Aquarius, helping us loosen our grip and open up to new ways of relating. This week is less about taking action and more about conscious closure, creating space so the intentions set at the New Moon can take root with clarity and purpose.
Read your horoscopes for your Sun and Rising signs for the most in-depth forecast.
Aries Sun & Rising:
Aries, this week highlights a meaningful shift in your friendship, community, and technology sector as both Vesta and Venus move into Aquarius, with Vesta arriving on January 12th and Venus following on January 17th. Vesta’s presence asks you to reflect on where your energy, time, and loyalty have been going socially and digitally, and whether those commitments still feel aligned. As Venus joins Vesta later in the week, relationships within your wider circle take on a warmer, more intentional tone. You may feel drawn to reconnect with friends who inspire you, collaborate on creative or tech-forward ideas, or redefine what support and reciprocity look like in your community. This is a powerful moment to invest in connections that feel future-oriented rather than obligatory.
At the same time, you’re moving through the final stretch of Capricorn Season, which has activated your career and long-term goals sector. Over the past few weeks, you may have been pushed to take your ambitions more seriously, confront professional realities, or step into greater leadership and responsibility.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
As we approach the Capricorn New Moon on January 19th, the days leading up to it mark the dark of the moon in this area of your life. This can stir doubts about whether you’re on the right path, highlight burnout, or make you more aware of the pressure you place on yourself to succeed. Instead of judging these feelings, allow them to surface as useful information. Rest where you can, reflect on what feels unsustainable, and release outdated definitions of success. This New Moon is about redefining your legacy on your own terms, and honouring the version of ambition that supports both your growth and your well-being.
Taurus Sun & Rising:
Taurus, you may have felt yourself stretching beyond your comfort zone all Capricorn Season, and now these next few days are encouraging you to spread your wings even further. With Vesta entering Aquarius on January 12th and Venus following on January 17th, your career, visibility, and long-term aspirations sector is activated. Vesta brings focus and devotion to the work you’re building and the reputation you are cultivating, asking you to reconnect with what truly motivates you professionally.
As Venus conjoins Vesta, there is an opportunity to feel more supported, appreciated, or inspired in your public life. You may receive recognition, have meaningful conversations about your future, or feel drawn toward work that feels more aligned with your values and vision rather than just security.
At the same time, we’re in the final stretch of Capricorn Season, which has been activating your sector of growth, travel, education, and big-picture belief systems. Over the past few weeks, you may have been rethinking what expansion really looks like for you and which paths are worth committing to long term.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
As we move into the dark of the moon from January 16th through January 18th, doubts or restlessness can surface, especially around whether you are limiting yourself out of fear or practicality. This is not a sign that you’re oﬀ track, but an invitation to pause and reflect. Give yourself permission to rest, journal, or step back from decision-making.
The Capricorn New Moon on January 19th will offer a reset around your direction and purpose, helping you set intentions for a future that feels both grounded and expansive, built on trust in your ability to grow beyond what feels familiar.
Gemini Sun & Rising:
Gemini, Capricorn Season has been asking you to go deeper than usual, and this week invites you to look at growth through a more expansive, future-facing lens. On January 12th, Vesta enters Aquarius, followed by Venus on January 17th, activating your sector of higher learning, travel, publishing, and belief systems. Vesta encourages you to recommit to ideas, philosophies, or long-term visions that genuinely inspire you, especially ones connected to education, spirituality, or sharing your voice more widely.
As Venus conjoins Vesta this week, curiosity turns into pleasure and motivation. You may feel more excited about learning something new, planning a trip, teaching, or reconnecting with a sense of purpose that extends beyond day-to-day responsibilities.
At the same time, you are in the final stretch of Capricorn Season, which has been illuminating themes of intimacy, shared resources, emotional vulnerability, and trust. Over the past few weeks, you may have been navigating deeper emotional or financial conversations, confronting patterns around dependence, power, or security. As we move into the dark of the moon from January 16th through January 18th, these themes can feel heavier, bringing up doubts, fatigue, or the urge to retreat. Rather than overanalysing what surfaces, allow yourself space to rest and process. This is a powerful time to release emotional baggage or financial stressors that no longer align with who you are becoming.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
The Capricorn New Moon on January 19th will oﬀer a reset around how you merge, share, and commit, helping you build deeper connections and a more sustainable sense of emotional and material support.
Cancer Sun & Rising:
Cancer, this week may feel like a turning point in how you relate to the people closest to you. With Vesta entering Aquarius on January 12th and Venus following on January 17th, your sector of intimacy, shared resources, and emotional bonds is activated. Vesta asks you to reflect on where your emotional energy and loyalty have been going, especially in close relationships, financial partnerships, or situations that require mutual trust.
As Venus conjoins Vesta this week, conversations around vulnerability, support, and reciprocity can soften. This is a powerful moment to renegotiate emotional or financial agreements, deepen a bond through honesty, or choose connection that feels empowering rather than draining.
Meanwhile, you’re moving through the final stretch of Capricorn Season, which has been illuminating your partnership sector all month. Relationships of all kinds may have required more eﬀort, accountability, or emotional maturity than usual. As we enter the dark of the moon from January 16th through January 18th, doubts or sensitivities around commitment, balance, or whether your needs are truly being met can surface. You may feel more emotionally exposed or tired of carrying relational weight on your own. Instead of reacting, allow yourself to pause and listen to what your emotions are revealing. Rest, create space, and release expectations that feel one-sided or outdated.
The Capricorn New Moon on January 18th will bring a powerful reset for your relationships, helping you set intentions for partnerships that support your growth, emotional safety, and long-term fulfilment.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Leo Sun & Rising:
Leo, this week invites you to rethink how you show up in your closest connections and daily commitments. With Vesta entering Aquarius on January 12th and Venus following on January 17th, your relationship sector is activated, bringing focus to partnerships, collaborations, and the give-and-take dynamics in your life.
Vesta asks you to reflect on where your devotion and energy are going within one-on-one connections, and whether those relationships feel reciprocal and aligned. As Venus conjoins Vesta this week, there’s an opportunity to soften tensions, reconnect through honest conversation, or attract partnerships that feel both supportive and intellectually stimulating. This can be a meaningful moment for redefining what commitment looks like for you moving forward.
At the same time, you’re in the final stretch of Capricorn Season, which has been highlighting your work, routines, and overall well-being. Over the past few weeks, you may have felt pressure to be more disciplined, productive, or responsible with your time and energy. As we move into the dark of the moon from January 16th through January 18th, fatigue, self-criticism, or doubts about sustainability can surface. This is your cue to slow down rather than push harder. Prioritise rest, simplify where possible, and release habits that drain you.
The Capricorn New Moon on January 19th will oﬀer a reset around how you care for your body, manage your workload, and create routines that support both your ambition and your vitality.
Virgo Sun & Rising:
Virgo, this week encourages you to reconnect with joy, creativity, and the things that make life feel meaningful rather than merely productive. With Vesta entering Aquarius on January 11th and Venus following on January 17th, your sector of daily routines, work habits, and well-being is activated. Vesta asks you to reflect on how devoted you’ve been to your responsibilities and whether your current systems actually support your health and happiness.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
As Venus unites with Vesta this week, there’s an opportunity to bring more pleasure, ease, and even creativity into your everyday life. You may feel inspired to refresh your schedule, collaborate differently at work, or prioritise routines that feel nourishing rather than obligatory.
At the same time, you’re in the final stretch of Capricorn Season, which has been activating your sector of romance, creativity, and self-expression. Over the past few weeks, you may have been taking your passions or love life more seriously, questioning what feels worth your time and emotional investment.
As we move into the dark of the moon from January 16th through January 18th, self-doubt, creative blocks, or emotional heaviness can surface, especially if you’ve been pushing yourself to perform or prove something. Instead of critiquing yourself, allow space for rest and reflection. Step back from perfectionism and release pressure around outcomes.
The Capricorn New Moon on January 19th will bring a sense of renewal around joy and self-expression, helping you set intentions that honour both your creative desires and your need for stability.
Libra Sun & Rising:
Libra, this week invites you to slow down and get reacquainted with what truly feels like home. With Vesta entering Aquarius on January 12th and your ruler Venus following on January 17th, your sector of creativity, romance, pleasure, and self-expression is activated. Vesta asks you to reflect on where your heart has been investing its energy, whether in love, creative projects, or personal passions.
As Venus unites with Vesta this week, inspiration flows more easily, and you may feel drawn toward connections or pursuits that allow you to express yourself more freely and authentically. This is a beautiful moment to recommit to joy, play, and creative risks that feel aligned with who you are becoming.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
At the same time, you’re in the final stretch of Capricorn season, which has been emphasising themes around home, family, and emotional foundations. Over the past few weeks, you may have been addressing responsibilities or boundaries within your personal life, possibly feeling the weight of expectations tied to your roots or living situation.
As we move into the dark of the moon from January 16th through January 18th, emotions can run deeper, bringing up fatigue, sensitivity, or questions about where you truly feel safe and supported. Rather than forcing clarity, allow yourself to rest and observe what is surfacing. The Capricorn New Moon on January 19th will oﬀer a reset around your sense of belonging, helping you plant seeds for a home life that feels both stable and emotionally nourishing.
Scorpio Sun & Rising:
Scorpio, this week encourages you to tune into your inner world and the conversations shaping your daily life. With Vesta entering Aquarius on January 12th and Venus following on January 17th, your sector of home, family, and emotional foundations is activated.
Vesta asks you to reflect on where your emotional energy and sense of devotion are rooted, especially within your living space or family dynamics. This is the ideal week for you to reorganise your home, sage your space, and set necessary boundaries with family members.
As Venus joins forces with Vesta this week, there’s an opportunity for you to soften emotional walls, create more beauty or comfort at home, or have heartfelt conversations that bring healing and understanding. You may feel called to redefine what “home” means to you, both physically and emotionally.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Meanwhile, you’re in the final stretch of Capricorn Season, which has been activating your communication, mindset, and learning sector. Over the past few weeks, you may have been more intentional about your words, boundaries, and the information you engage with. As we move into the dark of the moon from January 16th through January 18th, mental fatigue, self-doubt, or emotional heaviness around conversations and decisions can surface. This is a signal to slow your pace and give your mind space to rest. Journal, unplug when possible, and release thought patterns that feel overly critical or restrictive.
The Capricorn New Moon on January 19th will oﬀer a reset around how you communicate and connect, helping you set intentions that support clarity, emotional honesty, and a more grounded inner dialogue.
Sagittarius Sun & Rising:
Sag, this week invites you to get clear about what truly holds value in your life. With Vesta entering Aquarius on January 12th and Venus following on January 17th, your sector of communication, learning, and daily exchanges is activated. Vesta asks you to reflect on how you use your voice, your time, and your attention, especially in conversations, writing, or digital spaces.
As Venus joins Vesta, words carry more warmth and intention, making this a supportive time for meaningful conversations, creative writing, or reconnecting with people who inspire your curiosity. You may feel motivated to share ideas that feel aligned with your values rather than speaking simply to be heard.
At the same time, you’re in the final stretch of Capricorn Season, which has been highlighting your finances, self-worth, and material security. Over the past few weeks, you may have been taking a closer look at how you earn, spend, or define your sense of stability. As we move into the dark of the moon from January 16th through January 18th, worries around money or self-esteem can surface, especially if you’ve been pushing yourself to prove your worth. Instead of spiralling, use this moment to rest and reassess. Release financial habits or narratives that feel rooted in fear rather than trust.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
The Capricorn New Moon on January 19th brings an opportunity to reset your relationship with money and self-worth, helping you build a foundation that feels both sustainable and empowering.
Capricorn Sun & Rising:
Capricorn, this week may feel quietly significant, like something important is settling into place beneath the surface. With Vesta entering Aquarius on January 12th and Venus following on January 17th, your sector of finances, values, and self-worth is activated. Vesta asks you to reflect on where your energy, time, and resources have been going, and whether those investments truly align with what you value most.
As Venus joins forces with Vesta, conversations around money, boundaries, and worth can soften, making it easier to advocate for yourself or recognise where you deserve more support, compensation, or appreciation. This is a moment to recommit to value systems that honour both your effort and your humanity.
At the same time, you’re in the final stretch of your season, with the sun, Mercury, Venus, and Mars all having moved through Capricorn. This has likely been an intense period of self-definition, responsibility, and growth, asking you to show up with maturity and resilience. As we move into the dark of the moon from January 16th through January 18th, self-doubt, exhaustion, or emotional heaviness can surface, especially around identity or expectations you place on yourself. Rather than pushing through, allow yourself to slow down and release old roles or pressures that no longer fit.
The Capricorn New Moon on January 19th will mark a powerful personal reset, inviting you to set intentions for the next chapter of your life, one rooted in authenticity, self-respect, and a vision of success that truly feels like your own.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Aquarius Sun & Rising:
Aquarius, this week feels like a threshold moment, one where your inner world is preparing you for a visible shift. With Vesta entering your sign on January 12th and Venus following on January 17th, the spotlight turns inward, asking you to reflect on what you are devoted to on a soul level. Vesta invites you to reconnect with your sense of purpose, identity, and personal integrity, especially around how you show up in relationships and community spaces.
As Venus joins Vesta, self-worth and self-expression soften and expand. You may feel more comfortable being seen, asking for what you want, or prioritising pleasure and authenticity without guilt. This is a powerful moment for redefining how you relate to yourself before offering energy to others.
At the same time, you are in the final stretch of Capricorn Season, which has been activating your sector of rest, closure, and subconscious patterns. Over the past few weeks, you may have been processing old emotional cycles, burnout, or the need for solitude more deeply than usual.
As we move into the dark of the moon from January 16th through January 18th, fatigue, vivid emotions, or the urge to retreat can intensify. Instead of resisting this inward pull, honour it. Rest, unplug, and release habits or narratives that drain your spirit. The Capricorn New Moon on January 19th will offer a quiet but potent reset, helping you clear space internally so you can step into your next personal chapter feeling lighter, more grounded, and aligned.
Pisces Sun & Rising:
Pisces, this week encourages you to listen closely to what is stirring beneath the surface. With Vesta entering Aquarius on January 12th and Venus following on January 17th, your sector of rest, intuition, and behind-the-scenes healing is activated. Vesta asks you to reflect on where your energy has been quietly devoted, especially in ways that may go unseen by others.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
As Venus joins forces with Vesta, there’s an opportunity to soften your relationship with solitude, rest, and emotional processing. You may feel drawn to creative reflection, spiritual practices, or simply giving yourself permission to slow down without guilt. This is a powerful moment to tend to your inner world with care and compassion.
At the same time, you’re in the final stretch of Capricorn Season, which has been emphasising your friendships, community ties, and long-term aspirations. Over the past few weeks, you may have been reassessing which connections feel supportive and which ones feel draining or misaligned.
As we move into the dark of the moon from January 16th through January 18th, feelings of isolation, doubt, or emotional heaviness can surface, especially around belonging or your place within a group. Rather than withdrawing completely, allow yourself to observe what these emotions are revealing. Rest, release outdated expectations, and trust that not every connection needs to come with pressure or obligation.
The Capricorn New Moon on January 19th will provide you with a sense of renewal around community and future goals, helping you plant seeds for relationships and dreams that feel both grounded and genuinely nourishing.
This article was originally published on Refinery29 US
Want more? Sign up for our newsletter to get the best of Refinery29 Australia straight to your inbox.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT