We’ve made it to November, cosmic beings, and while eclipse season is now behind us we’ll continue to feel the aftermath of this astrologically awakening season for months to come. This penultimate month of the year is filled with opportunities to invite grounding and imaginative energy into our lives.
Saturn, the Teacher Planet, ends its four-month retrograde on November 4, and four days later Venus, Planet of Love, shifts into Libra, where it feels at home. These two transits will work together to ensure that humans make heart-centred decisions that bring us closer to each other rather than tearing us apart.
The Scorpio New Moon on the 13th is an opportunity to let our emotions lead the way by first being truthful with our own selves about what we do and do not want in our lives.
Then Sag Season begins on November 22, adding spontaneity and adventure into the cosmos after a period of introspection and purging. We’ll end the month hopeful at what the upcoming year has in store, because the toughest periods are now behind us. The Gemini Full Moon on the 27th helps us be present with this year’s manifestations without immediately seeking to move on to the next mission.
Read your horoscopes for both your Sun and Rising signs for the most in-depth forecast.
Aries Sun & Rising:
Aries, with Saturn ending its retrograde in your sector of healing and spirituality this November, you’ll be in the mood to infuse more laughter and light heartedness into your life. Chiron’s continued retrograde through your sign could at times trigger you into thinking you’re not worthy of the soft life, but you absolutely are.
Venus’ entrance into Libra on November 8 stimulates a more romantic and loving side of you, as Libra is your partnership sector. Say yes to dates, either romantic or platonic ones, as you’ll likely feel seen and supported by your ideal partner(s).
The Scorpio New Moon on the 13th further invites you to determine what your long-term objectives are when it comes to mergers and collaborations, on a financial, spiritual, and sexual level. It’s time to boss up and think about your legacy.
Once Sag Season starts on the 22nd, travel, expansion, and media will be on your mind. Plan an end-of-year getaway or staycation if possible — your spirit will thank you.
Taurus Sun & Rising:
Taurus, this month is about integrating the downloads from the lunar eclipse that occurred in your sign at the end of October. You’ve dropped so much dead weight, and now it’s time to come out of your hermit world and interact with friends and family who have been patiently waiting for you to emerge. Scorpio Season keeps going strong until the 21st, helping you prioritise one on one partnerships.
With Saturn shifting direct in Pisces on the 4th, you’re likely to feel more creative, loving, and open to connecting with people who see you for who you really are. But at the same time, this month may have you navigating feelings of grief as you consciously let go of relationship dynamics that don’t serve you.
While Jupiter remains retrograde in your sign until the end of the year, this retrograde, combined with the Scorpio New Moon on the 13th, provides you with the wisdom to learn from repeating cycles of behaviour. If those patterns are harmful, be courageous enough to make more healing choices this month.
Gemini Sun & Rising:
Gemini, we’re still in Scorpio Season during the first three weeks of November, and this may have you reflecting on your daily routine and responsibilities. You’ll either be in the mood to delegate tasks that absolutely bore you, or alternatively, take on more work if you feel like you’ve been under-stimulated professionally. Only you know what to do — the key is to not run away from doing it.
The Scorpio New Moon on the 13th provides you with the push needed to trust your instincts when it comes to how you show up for the world and how you want the world to show up from you. Take time between November 13 and November 23 to set clear new moon intentions that orient you in the direction of the fresh start you’re ready for. And as a sign of twins, you may choose to embark on more than one fresh start.
Once Sag Season starts on the 22nd, matters of the heart may take precedence, more than they have all year. If you’ve been wanting to reconnect with the one that got away, or take things further with your current crush, you’ll have a serendipitous opportunity to do so during the final eight days of the month.
Cancer Sun & Rising:
Cancer, a part of you may feel unrecognisable as November begins, largely due to the transformative nature of last month’s eclipse season. Ease your way into the month with a spirit of curiosity and wonder, as the sun and Mars’ presence in Scorpio highlights your sector of fun, fate, youth, and true love, encouraging you to believe in your own personal fairytale rather than getting caught up in nightmares that may never come to pass.
Use the the ten-day period after the Scorpio New Moon on the 13th to vividly visualise your ideal reality — within the next six months you may notice that it starts to crystallise into tangible truths. Believe it even before you see it.
Once Sag Season starts on November 22nd, your focus shifts to adding adventure and spontaneity to your daily routine. Switching up your most predictable habits and implementing new ones will prove to be the most stimulating option for you.
Leo Sun & Rising:
Leo, the Scorpio Sun continues to highlight your family sector, making the first three weeks of November particularly serious and dramatic (due to Mars’ presence in that sector of your chart as well). Family mysteries and secrets may be solved or exposed during Scorpio Season.
The Scorpio New Moon on the 13th could also lead to a new family member, pet, or plant entering your family (or in the next six months to come, as new moons influence us for roughly six months after they occur). It could also lead to the realization that you may have overcompensated or tried too hard in a family dynamic, and it’s best to let it go, at least for now.
Once the sun and Mars enter your fellow Fire sign of Sagittarius during the last eight days of the month, you’re likely to be in a more flirtatious, fun-loving, and adventurous mood, helping you infuse more jovial and bright energy into the cosmos. You’ll be in the mood to let loose, dance, and forget all of your worries.
Virgo Sun & Rising:
Virgo, this month you’ll continue to notice a shift in your communication patterns, particularly on an internal level. You’ll be able to hear yourself and your intuition more clearly, especially during the first ten days of the month when your planetary ruler Mercury will still be in Scorpio.
Venus shifts out of your sign and enters Libra on November 8, helping you release the pressure you had placed on yourself to be a perfect friend, lover, or family member. Mercury enters Sag two days later, followed by a Scorpio New Moon on the 13th.
Once the sun and Mars enter Sag on the 22nd and 24th respectively, you’re likely to feel more restless and independent, potentially throwing off partners who expected you to be dependable or predictable. Enjoy the carefree nature of Sag Season, even if at first it makes you feel uncomfortable. You’ll discover an invigorating aspect of yourself as a result.
Libra Sun & Rising:
Libra, with your planetary ruler Venus entering your sign on November 8, you’re one of the cosmic favourites this month. Two days later, Mercury, the Planet of Communication, enters Sag, which harmonises with your airy nature. You’ve entered “speak your mind” season.
As much as you tend to do your best to not rock the boat, the combination of Venus in your sign, Mercury in Sag, and the New Moon in Scorpio on the 13th (activating your sector of security and self-esteem), is likely to have you caring less about other people’s approval and more about your own self-validation.
Keep that energy going strong, because once Sag Season starts on the 22nd your sector of communication and creativity will be lit up, helping you make a name for yourself in whatever artistic field you decide to give your attention to.
Scorpio Sun & Rising:
Your birthday season keeps going strong this month, Scorpio, and since Mars continues its transit through your sign until November 24, you’ll feel ready to take your life to the next level, by not only dreaming about what you want to accomplish in 2024, but actually getting a head start on it, this year. You may therefore have tunnel vision as you plow through your to-do list during the first three weeks of the month — try to set healthy limits with yourself to avoid feeling overwhelmed. It’s better to focus on fewer tasks and to do them well, rather than trying to multi-task and only put in a partial amount of effort.
The Scorpio New Moon on the 13th is your personal rebirth period — even more so than usual. If you’ve been wanting to give yourself a makeover, relocate to a new city or country, or take your career journey more seriously by buckling down and getting to work, this new moon will give you the cosmic push necessary to take that leap.
You’ll be glad you trusted yourself mid-month, because once Sag Season begins on the 22nd, followed by Mars leaving your sign and entering Sag on the 24th, you’ll notice that financial opportunities come flowing your way more rapidly, and you’ll have to use your wits to figure out how to multiply and preserve that wealth.
Sagittarius Sun & Rising:
Your birthday season begins this month, but before we get there the Scorpio Sun encourages you to go through a personal excavation process and get clear about what’s motivating you in life and what’s holding you back. Since your planetary ruler Jupiter is still retrograde, you don’t necessarily have to make major life changes as a result of you achieving clarity, but at least make note of it so that you can circle back once Jupiter shifts direct at the end of December.
Once Sag Season begins on the 22nd you’ll be preparing for your solar return, making you the cosmic favourite. The key is to enjoy yourself during your birthday season, but also pace yourself and get clear on what enjoyment even means to you. The Gemini Full Moon on the 27th may present you with some answers, as people from near and far are likely to resurface in your life and want some of your attention. It’s up to you to be honest with yourself and others about who and what you have capacity for.
Capricorn Sun & Rising:
Congratulations, Capricorn — this month Saturn, your planetary ruler, shifts direct in Pisces for a seven-month journey. The end of Saturn’s retrograde allows you to take yourself and life less seriously, thus opening up new portals of possibilities in your subconscious mind.
The Scorpio New Moon on the 13th helps you better discern the people in your life who are real ride or dies, and those who only stay by your side for clout. Instead of wasting your time being suspicious of others or petty toward them, make a vow to amplify the individuals who see you, celebrate you, and openly love you. The ones who would never talk badly about you behind your back, but rather speak praise about you when you’re not around. Those are your people.
Once Sag Season starts on the 22nd, followed by Mars’ shift into Sag, your sector of spirituality, healing, and closure is lit up for the next four weeks, making it your annual hibernation period. Combat any workaholic tendencies you have by taking more naps and turning off your phone more often. End the month of November training yourself to be a zen master of chill.
Aquarius Sun & Rising:
November has arrived, Aquarius, and with Saturn, your planetary ruler, ending its retrograde in Pisces on the 4th, your money sector will experience a gradual boost as you come up with innovative yet soul-centred ways to increase your income and also tend to your personal self-esteem. Saturn’s retrograde through Pisces taught you that money isn’t everything and that you shouldn’t define your wealth purely based on the amount that’s in the bank account.
At the same time, the retrograde reminded you of the need to have practical tools in place, particularly if generational wealth and legacy-building is one of your priorities. Use the Scorpio New Moon on the 13th to talk to a financial advisor or start reflecting on ways to protect you and your current or potential descendants’ assets and benefits.
You’ll be glad you took this mission seriously this month, because once Pluto enters your sign in January 2024, life may feel filled with way more unknown factors that throw you for a loop.
Pisces Sun & Rising:
The highlight of the month for you, Pisces, is the fact that Saturn, the Planet of Responsibility, ends its retrograde through your sign on November 4th, helping you see and love yourself more wholly. You’re still navigating periods of insecurities though, particularly since Neptune, the Planet of Illusion, is still retrograde in your sign this year. But the good thing is that you won’t allow the insecurities to paralyse you — if anything, they’ll motivate you.
Use the Scorpio New Moon on November 13th to explore opportunities in the media and publishing space, Pisces, as this is what’s being activated by the Sun and Mars’ presence in Scorpio. Between November 13th and 23rd, an exciting opportunity to be publicly recognised for your gifts may emerge.
Once Sag Season strikes on the 22nd, you’re likely to be in awe of all that you manifested this month, mainly due to how you trusted yourself and went for it rather than letting the fear of failure lead the way.