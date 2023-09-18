Scorpio, these past few weeks have been a period of reassessment for you, especially when it comes to how you view your friends. Mercury’s now direct in your sector of social networks and friendships, and this week’s energy allows you to lighten up, let go of (most of) your trust issues, and turn a new leaf. This is largely due to the Virgo New Moon which struck last Thursday: you have until September 24th to set new moon intentions regarding what your ideal friendships feel like, and how you envision yourself showing up as a friend.