Also take time to reimagine what your relationship to technology and social media could be like, in its healthiest and most beneficial form. As a sign of extremes, you’re either completely AWOL in the digital space, or you’re completely hooked. But Mars’ presence in Libra (combined with the start of Libra Season on the 23rd) is encouraging you to find moderation and harmony. Explore ways that your connection to tech can help you rather than harm you, and amplify the benefits of being digitally connected while also remaining aware of the need to stay grounded and present IRL.