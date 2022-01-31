The most important thing to work out is why you’re multitasking in the first place and let your motivation direct you as to whether it is a concern or something to embrace. To be entirely focused on one thing at all times feels impossible — many of us are beholden to other forces and deadlines that shape our work and social lives. But by unpicking why you are doing it and how it makes you feel — efficient, dazed, out of control – you can shape how you respond to it, whether that means leaving your phone in another room for two hours or just accepting that you want to funnel two screens into your eyes at once today, even if it's not the best idea.