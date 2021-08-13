Why You Should Learn To Budget Your Attention Like Money

In practical terms, this means being more active and aware of how you spend your time. Start by making a new kind of to-do list of what you would ideally spend your time doing; it could be learning French, improving your relationship with your parents, finishing the book that's been in your tote bag since 2018. Then, instead of setting yourself impossible daily tasks, keep the list as a physical reminder or suggestion of where your priorities truly lie. When you notice yourself slipping into a pimple-popping YouTube video spiral, Chris Brogan suggests asking yourself: "Where can I add the most value to what matters most to me and the people who care about me?" Sometimes, if you're anxious and want to stop yourself from skin picking (guilty), a blackhead video is genuinely adding value. But more often than not that's the exception, not the rule.