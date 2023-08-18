Of Course The Youngest Person To Go To Space Is A Black Girl

“[My interest] first started in grade four when we were learning about astronomy,” Mayers mused. “I was fascinated by the other planets, specifically by the realisation that we weren't the only things out there. It's comforting to know that we aren't the only organisms living within this vast universe. But before we can understand anything or anyone else, anything bigger than ourselves, we need to first understand ourselves. That's what's really been helping me cope with this impending voyage. I’ve been able to understand myself and why I function the way I do and the world around me. I think it'll help me grasp the experience of being in space a lot more.”