Of Course The Youngest Person To Go To Space Is A Black Girl

There’s been healthy discourse about the morality of space tourism, with many sceptics raising concerns about the expansion of space exploration potentially turning into something that could look scarily akin to intergalactic colonization . On one hand, time has very clearly shown us the dark possibilities of what “exploration” can do; the world is still dealing with the many systemic and interpersonal consequences of centuries of colonialism , and there are those whose plans might cause history to repeat itself, this time on Mars . (The recent reveal that the US government has recovered “non-human-biologics” has only furthered anxieties about other life forms in space being exploited. Now that we know they’re out there, could aliens be in danger because of us?) But on the other end of the argument, space tourism is attempting to make space tangible and more accessible to the masses — sort of.