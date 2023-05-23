Yes, We Absolutely Wept During The Color Purple Trailer

Winfrey, who has been involved with every iteration of the story since its 1982 film adaptation, is proud to take a different part in its evolution this time around and described her role in it as a producer as a “full circle moment.” (“My name wasn’t on the poster [for the original movie], but it is on the trailer for the reimagining almost 40 years later!” she joked during the press conference. “There is a God!”) But she’s not just buzzing over the new producer credits — Winfrey is also thrilled that this narrative will get yet another opportunity to resonate with another new generation.