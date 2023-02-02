My Partner’s Drinking Didn’t Bother Me Until We Merged Finances

If upon all this reflection, you find the root of your issue really is just about differing financial values (not about how alcohol is affecting your relationship), I'll say this: There are times in a relationship when no one has done anything wrong, and yet one person is feeling hurt, resentful, or lonely. Those feelings are completely valid, even though we are not going to blame our partners for them. One of the trickiest parts of our continued personal responsibility in any relationship is taking the time to be introspective while questioning what showing up fully means to us. In these sorts of dilemmas when no one has technically done anything wrong, it can help to navigate your differences by asking: How do I want us both to show up in this relationship? And how can we bring our values together to make something beautiful?