If you’re someone who relies on astrology for everything, trust me, you’re not alone. When it comes to booking flights, buying concert tickets, or even picking an outfit, I’m always checking the status of the cosmos (I like to dress pretty boldly when the moon’s in Leo). Astrology’s not only good for putting together a cute outfit, though. As an astrologer, I also find myself consulting with the stars when it comes to finding music that I’ll enjoy.
Oftentimes, you’re likely to enjoy music from artists that share the same astrological placements as you. And whether they realize it or not, artists often emulate their zodiac sign through their music, making it resonate with some listeners and un-relatable to others. It’s essentially the reason why your friends may not understand your obsession with SZA’s iconic bop “Kill Bill” (tell me your friends don’t have any Scorpio placements without telling me).
2023 is a year of dynamic, new beginnings from an astrological standpoint, as Jupiter, the planet of growth, expansion, and newfound opportunities makes its way through the cardinal, fire sign of Aries. As the first sign of the zodiac, Aries energy is responsible for pushing new endeavors forward, and from December 21 until May 16, every sign will feel a nudge in a fresh, new direction – which is why now is such an optimal time to rejuvenate your music library. It’s the perfect year to step outside your comfort zone when it comes to your music taste, since you’ll be spearheading plenty of new projects and plans this year.
If you’re looking for some new bops to listen to that will help you navigate the year (AND glow up your playlists) while Jupiter is in Aries, I’ve got you covered. Here’s what you should be listening to in 2023, based on your zodiac sign.
