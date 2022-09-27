Are You Ready To Manifest? The New Moon In Libra Is Here

During its retrograde motion Jupiter will enter Pisces on October 28, and after it goes direct, it will re-enter Aries on December 20. The next time the vibes of this planetary connection reappear, it'll be during the full moon in Libra on April 5, 2023, giving us a full circle moment. Montúfar says we can use this new moon to set in motion something to manifest around that time, since all new moons have a six-month manifestation period. "At that time, there will be no retrograde planets in the sky — unlike now — meaning that our intentions can really take root and materialise," she says. Now is the most auspicious time to plant the seed of something major, so get to work.