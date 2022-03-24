4 Beauty Editors (& Selena Gomez) Love This Tinted Moisturiser

"This is a sweet, little tinted sunscreen. I love that it comes in a dropper and the consistency is lovely; it's lighter than a cream or a matte sunscreen, but not as runny as a serum or an oil. I just rub it into my face with my fingertips. It's sheer, which is nice for me because it doesn't hide my freckles, but just evens out any redness and mutes T-Zone shine. It builds, too, so if I need more I can add a few more drops and get more coverage. The finish is satin-y, but with a moisturiser underneath, there's still a nice, natural glow to my skin. A little bit of brightening concealer under my eyes and a spoolie brush though my brows, I'm good."