Some of these answers lie in the conjunction of two other planets under a sign ruled by Saturn. On February 16, the same day that the full moon perfects in Leo, Mars meets Venus in Capricorn and they begin the long journey of figuring out: How do you marry your will to your values? Your drive to your desires? Your courage to your attraction? In Capricorn, both Venus and Mars are in it for the long haul. Mars is exalted and Venus is ardent in her own way. They know what they want and aim to get it, no matter how long and difficult the road. And, while it’s true that dedication and discipline play a big part in their long game, trust is the thing that carries them past the finish line. Trust that they are the arbiters of their own ambitions and haven't fallen under an ingenuine influence. Trust that a Capricorn knows good bones when they spot them.