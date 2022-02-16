It’s worth noting that Mercury in Aquarius still forms a conjunction to Pluto, having just touched it on the 11th. This conjunction can often be a revelatory one, a time when vital information is unearthed, a time for the truth no matter how difficult that truth is. Under the full moon in Leo, in Mercury’s wake, Mars and Venus move toward Pluto at their own pace, and pride is a part of the story. It’s one thing to receive information and another thing to accept it. It’s one thing to recognise the mechanisms within you that were born of fear, that once kept you safe and now hold you back. It’s another thing to admit that you could do better — by yourself, by those you love. It’s a beautiful thing to want more for yourself, to devote your days toward the very ordinary and incredible work of learning to live differently.