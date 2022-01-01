Your January Horoscope Is Here, & These Are The Dates Setting The Tone For 2022

Happy new year! Welcome to 2022, a year that will get a lot better… after we get through January. That’s right, the cosmos are a little tough this month — but that doesn’t spell out doom and gloom for the rest of the year. Things will be better. Promise!
Mercury glides into Aquarius early in the morning on 2nd January, followed by the planetary retrograde that commences on 14th January and lasts until 3rd February. During its retrograde, Mercury glides back into Capricorn on 25th January, reliving the story from December 2021.
The Capricorn new moon occurs in the afternoon of 2nd January and offers us a chance to start off the new year with a fresh set of intentions. Jupiter, the Planet of Luck and Good Fortune, squares with the Nodes of Destiny, which rules your destiny, on 3rd January, helping to guide you in your 2022 visions, toward the areas where you can be of maximum usefulness.
The full moon in Cancer on 17th January wants to revive old power struggles, if everyone is ready and willing to do so. This energy is heightened on 18th January, when Uranus's revolutionary retrograde journey that began on 19th August in Taurus ends. Finally, we’re ready to implement the lessons we’ve learned during the Uranus Rx — and fight for the change we want to see.
On 18th January, the North Node of Destiny enters Taurus, taking us back 18 years to the last time the North Node was in Taurus and the South Node was in Scorpio. This kicks off a year-and-a-half journey that will ultimately help us find structure, comfort, and stability. The following day, the Sun enters Aquarius, increasing our interest in humanitarian causes and giving us a chance to connect with friends.
Mars moves into Capricorn on 25th January, bestowing us with the extra determination and energy to see all matters through. And on 29th January, Venus ends its moonwalk that began on 19th December in Capricorn, resolving any romantic and financial issues that came up during that time.