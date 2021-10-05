The New Moon In Libra Means Big Things For Your Relationship

In the mood for a change? Luckily, the planets are on your side. This month's new moon in Libra is rising on October 6, and it might just be the perfect opportunity for a fall reset, so buckle up.
Every new moon has a theme that centres around what area of life we should be focusing on, according to Madi Murphy, co-founder of The Cosmic RX and The Cosmic Revolution, and this luminary in particular is all about relationships. "Romantic, professional, money, society, and relationship with self, especially," she says. "With the planetary ruler of Libra being Venus, it’s time to activate next-level love and profound partnerships with heartfelt intentions."
Advertisement
Since this new moon is focusing on finding equity and balance in our relationships, allow yourself to be completely open about your wants and needs — not just in your romantic relationships, but also in the one you have with yourself. Straightforward communication is the key to keeping each and every relationship in check, so use this week to make that a priority.
"The new moon is inviting us to sit down, put pen to paper and get really honest with ourselves," Murphy says. 'This is a huge chance to really slow down and reflect, as this is our last new moon where we will have six planets retrograde. While Pluto, Neptune, Uranus, Saturn, Jupiter, and Mercury are all in backspin, we get an opportunity to set some really big intentions and be bold about our goals and visions."
One of those retrograde planets, though, may signal some extra commotion. Lisa Stardust, the author of Saturn Return Survival Guide and The Astrology Deck, says that this new moon will connect with Mercury retrograde and Mars, and the results may be a bit chaotic. "There will be a lot of pushback from people who feel ignored and that they’re not being given enough attention in relationships," she says. "We can expect a lot of drama to unfold in partnerships." Relationships are a two-way street, so if your partner, friend, or family member starts to get a bit dramatic, don't dismiss them. Use the new moon's energy to strive for harmony, and listen to what they have to say. You may just learn a valuable lesson.
Advertisement
The involvement of Mars is pretty important here, says Narayana Montúfar, senior astrologer for Astrology.com. "If we have been avoiding confrontation and asserting ourselves within our relationships, Mars can give us the nudge so our deepest needs can be expressed," she says. "But if we have been too intense in our delivery, we can also use the diplomacy that only Mars in Libra can bring to us." This can be used to your advantage — ask yourself, how have you been communicating lately? Is it balanced and fair, or have you been taking out your frustrations on those who are important to you? Recognise what areas you need to work on, and use this time (and the power of Mars) to make a change.
The day after the new moon, Pluto will square the luminary, bringing along conflict, power struggles, and arguments, according to Stardust. Although a bit rough, there's still something we can get out of this energy. "The cosmic lesson from this new moon is to be more flexible and want to mend issues when they come up," Stardust says. Again, that's the power of Libra here — fairness and diplomacy are key themes, and we'll be drawn to keeping things harmonious.
If you do anything during this new moon, direct your energy into something constructive, says Leslie Hale, psychic astrologer at Keen.com. "If you do not focus your energy toward productive activities, the more negative description of this moon can manifest," she warns. If we use this energy wisely, though, Hale says it can lead to a great deal of solid, worthwhile accomplishments.