How Shang-Chi Fixes Some Of Its Marvel Comics Characters’ Past Ills

Slight spoilers are ahead. There's so much tantalising new Marvel lore in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings that you may be tempted to run to the comic book store the second you leave the cinema. But if that's not your medium, here's everything you need to know about which characters from Shang-Chi are adapted from Marvel comics. The cast is impressive too, from Chinese superstars like Tony Leung to Awkwafina and the legend that is Michelle Yeoh.
Even if you do decide to start reading, there are a couple of differences. Many of the characters were loosely adapted from comics because the way they were written on the page perpetuated harmful Asian stereotypes. Director Destin Daniel Cretton (Short Term 12) and screenwriter Dave Callaham combined and rewrote characters and essentially created a new family for Marvel fans to fall in love with. If we've learned anything from Thor and Loki; T'Challa, Shuri, and Erik Killmonger, or Natasha and Yelena... it's that family dynamics always make for good superhero drama.
There are a couple of Marvel characters from previous films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe who make a return appearance in this movie, so this is your final warning: Read ahead if you've already seen the film or don't care too much about spoilers.