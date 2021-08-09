Beyoncé Wore Chaps & Cow-Print Opera Gloves In The New Ivy Park Campaign

Giddy up: For her latest Ivy Park collection with Adidas, Beyoncé released a Rodeo-themed campaign video that, like any good Western, will have you on the edge of your
seat saddle.
In the nearly two-minute promo, which the brand posted on Instagram on Friday, viewers will find model Paloma Elsesser, musician Orville Peck, singer Snoh Aalegra, and, of course, Queen Bey herself. Musician Monaleo and Emmy-winning actor Glynn Turman also star in the campaign.
But even with the star-studded cast, the collection remains the star. Included in the video are denim corsets and matching chaps, Canadian tuxedos worn with Ivy Park-embossed belt buckles, crystal-covered cowboy hats, and fringe face masks that take bandanas to a whole new level. Those, and a pink-and-brown cow-print workout set with opera-style gloves to match. (Casual.)
The theme had little to do with the recent spike in Western-inspired productions (think: Dua Lipa’s music video for “Love Again”). Rather, according to WWD, the collection was designed to highlight Black cowboys.
To showcase that, Ivy Park posted an Instagram video earlier this week that showed Turman and his granddaughter Melinda, wearing pieces from the collection while caring for horses on a ranch. “I’ve always loved horses, ever since I was a kid,” Turman says in the video. “I used to go up to Central Park to the stables and I’d say to the man, ‘Hey, I’ll shovel all that horse manure if you’ll let me ride the horse for free.’” Turman — in addition to starring in shows like Fargo, The Wire, and How To Get Away With Murder — co-founded a free Western-style summer camp for inner-city and at-risk youth with his wife Jo-Ann, according to the Instagram post's caption. He also won the 1999 Regional Team Roping Finals, was inducted into the Western Heritage Multi-Cultural Museum's Hall of Fame in 2011, and was instrumental in bringing the Black Rodeo to CBS on Juneteenth this year.
The #IVYPARKRODEO collection is the second Ivy Park drop that Beyoncé has orchestrated this summer. A swim collection, called #IVYPARKFLEX, launched on July 22. Similarly, the line — which included orange floss bikinis, mesh naked dresses, and baby tees — came with its own talent, including Chloe Bailey, model Tabria Majors, and Jay Z.