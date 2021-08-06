Kate Bosworth Announces Her Divorce With A Very Poetic Instagram Caption

While some of Hollywood is finding love again (or participating in an elaborate public relations stunt), other stars are consciously uncoupling their long-term relationships. After almost eight years, actress Kate Bosworth revealed that her marriage to Michael Polish had come to a very poetic end.
On Thursday, August 5, Bosworth penned a long note to her Instagram followers sharing the important update in her personal life. In the statement, which included a black and white photo of the former couple smiling at each other, she explained in very flowery terms that she and Polish had decided to go their separate ways.
"The beginning is often the best part of love,” read Bosworth’s caption. “Fireworks, magnets, rebellion — the attraction. The onset signals a wide open expanse of possibility.”
“Our hearts are full, as we have never been so enamoured and deeply grateful for one another as we do in this decision to separate,” the statement continued. “Together, over the last ten years, Michael and I have chosen love, every time. We hold hands as tightly today as we entangled fingers on our wedding day. Our eyes look more deeply into one another, with more courage now. In the process of letting go, we have come to acknowledge that our love will never end. The connection does not simply disappear. The love deepens, the heart expands.”
The breakup comes almost ten years after their relationship first began on the set of Big Sur, a film adaptation of Jack Kerouac’s novel of the same name that Polish directed. Their relationship progressed very quickly, and the Hollywood couple went on to exchange vows in 2013 at a Montana ranch. Since then, they've channelled their energy into balancing raising Polish's daughter Jasper (a child from his previous relationship with makeup artist Jo Strettell) with working as professional partners — their collaborations include the the self-financed human trafficking film Nona — something that they plan to continue doing even in the next phase of their relationship as exes.
"We laugh as we plan for our next movie together and are excited to share our latest collaboration," Bosworth's statement concluded. "Our greatest honour has been to experience love like this, and to continue to marvel at the beauty of love’s evolution. What happens when we reach the end of something and realize…we are just at the beginning."