“I think it has to do with both the need for these films to exist and the absence of people making them about women, so when given the opportunity, we tend to take it,” she said. “We're still fighting for equality in a lot of areas, and those types of movies shine a light on that struggle. It also has to do with being taken seriously as filmmakers. Something like The Last Letter is more emotional than intellectual, and we women have had to justify our emotions for many years, often denying them in order to be taken seriously 'on a mans' level,' particularly in the workplace. Making something more intellectual is a way of saying we have more to offer than just our emotions, which is true! However, I do think both things can exist, and in an ideal scenario they work together.”