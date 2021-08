According to Daniel Silverstein, the founder of fashion brand Zero Waste Daniel , zero-waste fashion means creating no byproduct, and therefore, sending nothing to landfill. At his studio in Brooklyn, he and his team take discarded fabric, thread, and more from brands that don’t want it, and turn the goods into something entirely new. The only things that get thrown away are small soiled cuts of fabric or strands of thread, and bits of dust and dirt. “For us, a normal kitchen garbage bag will take about 12 to 18 months to fill up,” Silverstein tells Refinery29. Everything else — any object or material that could one day be repurposed — is stored in jars and other storage containers around the studio. “What we're doing is making sure that anything we don't use stays in the loop and doesn't leave until it's a finished piece,” he says. “We collect our own waste from our own production, as well as sourcing leftover materials to bring into production.”