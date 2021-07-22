To rest on just a hoodie, though, is a gamble, according to Badillo. Instead, she suggests that Gap look at the bigger picture, and focus on getting back to its DNA, looking to when it was widely believed to be the “it” brand for jeans in the late ‘60s and early ‘70s — Gap was founded as an independent shop in San Francisco by husband and wife Don and Dorris Fisher with a simple mission: “To make it easier to find a pair of jeans that fit with a commitment to do more,” according to Gap’s website — and normcore basics in the ‘90s and early 00's. “You shouldn’t necessarily try to keep up with all the trends, and put out so many different things that you believe are trending,” Badillo says. “As long as you're really focusing on your quality and what it is that your brand is known for, you're going to have people that are really drawn to that no matter what.”