Hailey Bieber Denies Accusations That Justin Was “Angry & Yelling” At Her In Viral Video

Hailey Bieber addressed accusations from fans that her husband, singer Justin Bieber, was berating her in a viral TikTok video posted on July 9.
While the model didn’t explain what exactly was going on between her and Justin, she assured the public that any assumptions that the two had a fight was false. “Reminiscing on how amazing last weekend was,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories over a picture of her and her husband kissing. “Had the best time surrounded by so much love. Any other narrative floating around is beyond false. Don’t feed into the negative bullshit peeps.”
In the short video, Justin is seen waving his arms intensely and talking animatedly at Hailey in Las Vegas hotel lobby, shortly after his performance at the re-opening of the XS nightclub. Before the original clip was taken down from TikTok, it amassed 1 million views, but has continued nevertheless to circulate on Twitter. Many fans assumed from Justin’s body language that he was “aggressively yelling” at Hailey, and quickly rushed to her defence and support on social media.
“If you were there and he wasn't yelling, fine. To us looking at the video he appears to be angry & yelling,” wrote another.
Others said that the singer’s actions were being misinterpreted, and that he wasn’t mad but just “all adrenaline” after his big performance. “He was not yelling and we were there to witness what went down. He was all adrenaline. It doesn’t matter how the fuck it 'appears' to you. Dont spread false information on someone especially when you acknowledge that’s just what it appears to you. That’s defamation of character,” wrote a Twitter user in response to a criticism of Justin’s perceived behaviour.
“He was on STRAIGHT adrenaline from performing. He wasn’t mad at Hailey and he wasn’t yelling at her. I hate how he’s always painted as the bad guy when he’s the furthest thing from it,” wrote another.
Despite the back-and-forth online, Hailey and Justin both have posted only positive content from the weekend. Hailey’s response to the uproar online came a few hours after she reposted a video from Justin recapping the trip on Instagram, captioning it, "best weekend!!!" Justin posted a photo on his own feed of he and his wife beaming together on a couch.
In a recent interview for GQ's May cover story, the 27-year-old singer revealed for the first time that while he believes his marriage to Hailey has have led him to a healthier and happier life, their first year of marriage was "very tough" and he felt he was "on eggshells" because he didn't want to threaten what they shared.
"There was just lack of trust," he said. “There was all these things that you don’t want to admit to the person that you’re with, because it’s scary. You don’t want to scare them off by saying, ‘I’m scared.’"
However, they learned to confide in each other and now he's looking forward to "building memories" as a couple and family. "Before, I didn’t have that to look forward to in my life. My home life was unstable. Like, my home life was not existing. I didn’t have a significant other. I didn’t have someone to love. I didn’t have someone to pour into. But now I have that.”
If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Helpline on 0808 2000 247.