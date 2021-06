The hype (and the thirst) around the film is beyond exciting for Ramos, who's been waiting his whole life for this kind of gig like. As a Latinx actor working in Hollywood, he knows how rare it is to see stories about his community take centre stage. It took a while to happen, but In the Heights is the manifestation of many dreams, a chance for certain parts of Latinx culture to be celebrated on the big screen. There are some obvious missteps with the work that are impossible to overlook — the movie's failure to properly highlight the presence of Black Dominicans and other darker-skinned Afro-Latinx residents of the real life Heights has earned it warranted criticism — but Ramos is certain that In the Heights' is an important step towards a tangible cultural shift that many people within his community can already feel happening.