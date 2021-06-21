"The love I'm getting from family members and friends with people hitting me up to say how moved they are by the story of In the Heights...that's what this movie means to so many people," he explained to Refinery29 during a recent phone call shortly after the release of In the Heights. "To me, to my mom, to my aunts, uncles, and cousins. And it feels like destiny for it to come out right at this time, especially in New York City where the community is finally opening up after a period of extended trauma."