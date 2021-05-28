Kim Kardashian Responds To The Rumour That She Was Involved With Travis Barker

While everyone is wondering about the complicated love square between Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker, Scott Disick, and Shanna Moakler, Kim Kardashian would really like to make one thing very clear: she has nothing to do with it.
Kourtney has been famously involved in an on-again, off-again relationship with Disick since the start of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, but their complicated romance seems to be officially over now that the POOSH founder is happily dating Barker. The public’s reaction to the new couple has largely been positive, but the Blink-182’s ex has also expressed negative feelings about the relationship. Moakler claimed that Kourtney isn’t even the Kardashian of her ex-husband's dreams — according to her, it’s Kim that the drummer has always been interested in.
“I divorced Travis because I caught him having an affair with Kim!” Moakler wrote to a friend in text message that was later made public by her own daughter. “Now he’s in love with her sister…It’s all gross…I’m not the bad guy!”
The claims stirred up controversy because they were also low-key backed up by Barker’s old comments in which he admitted to having a crush on Kim, but the KUWTK star would personally like to be excluded from this narrative. While answering questions from her followers on Instagram, Kim made sure to directly address the rumours about her love life when someone asked whether she had ever hooked up with Barker in the past.
"No! False narrative!” she answered. “We’ve been friends for years, and I’m so happy for him and Kourt.”
Things at Kasa Kardashian might be perpetually messy thanks to the family's revolving door of drama, but the sisters dating the same guy? Now that is a level of scandal that even these reality stars wouldn't want to get into; dealing with divorce, affairs, and failing the baby bar is hard enough. Unfortunately Kourtney is now directly involved with Barker's family drama because Moakler is accusing her and Barker of “[putting] a wedge between her and her kids,”
In addition to the accusations that the Kardashians were responsible for breaking up her family, Moakler says that her ex’s new relationship is creating an intense strain on her connection with their children.
"My family's broken because of this family, and now my kids are alienated from each other because of another sister in this family," she told TMZ.
"It's heartbreaking," Moakler continued. "It's every mother's worst nightmare...this has all started since my ex started dating a certain person."
Moakler and Barker's daughter Alabama debunked her mom's claims, saying the former pageant star has "never been completely in [her] life." As for Kourtney and Barker, mum's been the word in response to Moakler's reaction to their romance, save for a brief but pointed recent tweet from the rocker.