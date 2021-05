“Buying A Flat Was The Biggest Mistake Of My Life”

Problems came to light shortly after Sophie moved in when it emerged that the flat she had bought in Stevenage, Hertfordshire was unsafe. She is one of the millions of people who are victims of the building safety scandal that has emerged in the wake of the deadly Grenfell Tower fire which claimed the lives of at least 71 people. The block that houses her flat is around 30m tall and covered in high pressure laminate (HPL) cladding . This is not the same type of cladding which aided the flames that engulfed Grenfell but it is also deemed unsafe. Her building also has missing fire breaks and, until recently, fire alarms that didn’t work properly. This means that, as things stand, Sophie is not in her home. There is a government fund for remediation work on buildings taller than 18m to fix building safety defects but it only covers cladding. Arguments rage about who should pay these bills: the government, the building owners (freeholders) or the companies who built them.