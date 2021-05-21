Kendall Jenner Is Reportedly The “Happiest She’s Ever Been” With Boyfriend Devin Booker

Many relationships in the Kardashian-Jenner household have been — how to put this — turbulent, but there’s at least one member of the family who seems to have found her footing. Over the years, Kendall Jenner has kept her love life private, but her current relationship seems a little different than the rest. Case in point: she was seen in late April holding hands (gasp!) in New York City with her boyfriend Devin Booker.
"This is the happiest Kendall has ever been in a relationship," a source told People at the time. "She and Devin started out slowly, but have dated for about a year now."
Jenner and the 24-year-old Phoenix Suns basketball player were first linked early on in the pandemic, when they took a road trip from Los Angeles to Arizona together in April 2020. Sources at the time insisted that they were “just friends," but they kept spending time together, and on Valentine’s Day 2021 they made both their relationship Instagram official.
In Jenner's Instagram story photo, she and Booker are laying on a kitchen countertop, laughing and smiling. She captioned it with a white heart emoji. Booker shared a photo on his Instagram story of Jenner hiking outdoors with a dog, and then another of the three taking a nap on a blanket in the grass. He captioned the photos with a single orange heart emoji. "What first seemed like a fun hookup is now a relationship," another source told People. Booker also apparently seems to have the Kardashian-Jenner seal of approval, as he was reportedly invited to Kendall’s sister Kim’s notorious 40th birthday celebration in Tahiti.
Kendall Jenner e Devin Booker! 🧡 #HappyValentinesDay pic.twitter.com/LNVimU3qHJ— Kardashian Brasil (@kardashibrasil) February 15, 2021
While Kendall’s sisters Kim, Kourtney, and Khloé’s relationships have been fixtures of Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ 20th and final season, she has so far managed to keep her own dating life out of the spotlight. And as the series comes to a close after years of drama for those around her, maybe this proves there are some things that it’s best the public doesn’t keep up too closely with.