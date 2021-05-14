After Surprising Fans With A New Boyfriend, Kat Dennings Is Engaged

Kat Dennings’ new relationship is a lot further along than fans realised — her recently revealed romance with Andrew WK. is actually headed to the altar.
The WandaVision actress turned heads by seemingly confirming that she’s off the market, logging in to Instagram to share a photo of herself with the musician on her stories. Andrew WK shared a similar photo on his social media that showed the couple locked in a kiss.
"Oh haaaaaaaayyyyyyy," she casually captioned the reveal.
Just days after going public with her relationship, it appears that Dennings is now officially off the market. On Thursday May 13, she uploaded a photoset on Instagram, the first picture showing her hand resting on top of Andrew WK’s with a stacked engagement ring on her finger.
“Don’t mind if I do,” she captioned the images, which also featured more cozy photos of the couple looking excited in their big moment.
Dennings didn't go into detail about how the couple may have met, but it might have something to do with music. Andrew WK is a professional singer who made his official solo debut in 2000. Over the years, the rock artist has been signed to a number of major record labels (including Sony and Universal) and has released several songs that made it to the top of Billboard's Top Heatseekers albums chart
The low-key nature of this relationship is pretty standard for Dennings, who has typically kept her love life very private; she famously dated singer Josh Groban in 2014 and wouldn’t even confirm that they were an item until an interview on Ellen caused her to spill the beans about her Grammy-nominated boyfriend. We don't know exactly when or how her relationship with AWK began, but it's safe to guess that Dennings will be letting the world in on this romance only when she's ready, one Instagram post at a time.