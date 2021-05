Meghan Markle’s Latest Court Win Is A Gamechanger

Meghan’s suit against Associated Newspapers (the publisher that owns Mail on Sunday) began in 2019 after the outlet published a personal letter she’d written to her father . In addition to claiming that Mail on Sunday was “spreading relentless propaganda” against her, Meghan alleged that the publication of the letter was technically an infringement of copyright law because they reprinted and shared her words without her approval. Mail on Sunday's legal counsel pushed back against the copyright point, insisting that the letter hadn't even been personally penned by the duchess; rather, they allege, it was the result of media strategisation by the Royal Family, specifically ideated by Communications Secretary Jason Knauf.