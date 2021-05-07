Meghan Markle’s Latest Court Win Is A Gamechanger

This revelation ultimately played a part in High Court Judge Mark Warby's ruling, which asserted that Meghan is in fact the sole copyright owner of the letter. As such, Mail on Sunday did infringe on her copyright of the letter by publishing it. It's a big win, but there are other aspects of the lawsuit left to tackle; Meghan's team still has to prove that Mail of Sunday misused her private information and breached the Data Protect Act in order to win damages from the outlet.