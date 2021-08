Liya Kebede’s Artisan-Driven H&M Line Is A Summer Dream

In 2007, the Ethiopian-born supermodel and maternal health advocate Liya Kebede traveled to her home country and noticed that something was changing. The local artisans of Addis Ababa — who for centuries had woven the traditional white cotton dresses known as habesha kemis — were losing business en masse, thanks to the growing preference for Western dress among the younger generations. “Weaving is an old tradition in Ethiopia and a central part of our cultural heritage,” Kebede explained to Soho House in 2020 . “I wanted to play a part in keeping that craft alive and creating sustainable jobs for the artisans.” Out of this desire came Lemlem — an “artisan-driven collection of apparel and home goods made entirely in Africa,” according to the brand’s website. (It sits alongside the Lemlem Foundation , a philanthropic organisation that works in tandem with the brand to create a “pathway out of poverty” for Africa’s female artisans.) In the Ethiopian language of Amharic, the word “lemlem” means both “bloom” and “flourish” — and 14 years after its founding, the brand has done just that, employing over 250 artisans across the African continent. “We’re focused on sustainability and the giving-back aspect even more than the business itself,” says Kebede.